Students & teachers urged to attend important mental health discussion at UNI October 22

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) Emma Benoit says she regretted what she had done from the moment she pulled the trigger.
Emma is coming to the University of Northern Iowa next month to talk about that regret and to help keep others from making the same, near fatal, mistake.
Five years ago, in the summer before her senior year in high school, then 16-year Emma tried to take her own life and nearly succeeded.
Now 21, Emma has become a nationally known suicide prevention and awareness speaker.
She'll speak at a free 2 pm event at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 22.
The event will feature a showing of the full length documentary movie on Emma's life is called My Ascension. No tickets will be required.
Alive & Running, the well known Dunkerton suicide prevention and awareness non-profit organization, is one of four local organizations partnering to bring Emma to Iowa.
This free event will be possible, thanks to the generosity of several local sponsors, including Alive & Running, The Cedar Valley United Way, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Unity Point Health, and Unity-Point Health-Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center.
The documentary, entitled My Ascension, focuses on the life of Emma Benoit, whose attempted suicide in 2017 left her paralyzed just before her senior year in high school.
Emma's suicide attempt stunned her family and her community, as Emma was a popular varsity cheerleader with a supportive family and a ton of friends.
No one knew Emma was also filled with depression and anxiety at the time, which led her to attempt suicide.
