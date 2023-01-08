 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog may result in frost deposited on area
roads and thus create slick travel conditions, especially on
untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Linn County restaurant sustains 'significant damage' in late night fire

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- The Linn County Sheriff's Office confirmed the Stove House Family Restaurant in Central City sustained "significant damage" after a late-night fire Saturday. 

Officials say crews from Central City, Coggon, Alburnett, Center Point, and Marion arrived to find the building on Al Waterhouse Avenue "ablaze." No injuries were reported, and nobody was in the building when the fire began. A nearby Subway also sustained minor damage, the cause of the blaze is under investigation. 

