One hurt in Cedar Rapids garage fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is hurt after a garage fire in Cedar Rapids Friday morning. It happened in the 1200 block of Maplewood Drive Northeast, across from Garfield Elementary School. The fire disrupted drop-off at the school for a period of time. While firefighters worked to put the fire out, students and staff stayed at the school.
Firefighters responded to the garage fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. They found an injured female. First responders treated her on scene and took her to a local hospital for further treatment.
Firefighters got the fire out around 8:40, but crews did have difficulty fighting the fire in the garage. High levels of material in the garage blocked access points for firefighters. They eventually gained access to put the fire out by cutting the roof and removing exterior cladding.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.