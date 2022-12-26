Firefighters save cat after early morning fire damages Cedar Falls home

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A fire caused significant damage to a Cedar Falls home early today.
A neighbor reported the fire just before 12:30 a.m. after seeing large flames coming from the kitchen area of the home, located in the 2200 block of Victory Drive.
Crews arrived on scene to find a fire in the east side of the home and heavy, black smoke pouring from the front door and roof area.
Cedar Falls public safety officials say the first floor suffered significant damage. The entire home suffered smoke damage.
After putting out the fire, crews discovered an unresponsive cat inside the home. They revived the feline and turned the cat over to animal control for further treatment.
No one was home when the fire broke out.
The cause hasn't been determined.