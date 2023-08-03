Family prepares to auction off collection of Trans Am, Firebird cars

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL)- Trans Ams, Firebirds and Camaros. Bob Steely's Private car collection is not something you see every day.
That private collection was his pride and joy. Three years after he died of complications from a heart attack, his family is auctioning off the cars this weekend.
The auction will take place on Friday and Saturday at his farm outside Waverly.
After seeing a commercial on TV for a Trans Am, Steely was hooked. Since before he could drive a car, his love of the Trans Am was firing on all cylinders.
"He lived and breathed trans AMs, he read about them," VanDerBrink Auctions Owner Yvette VanDerBrink said.
Steely was always looking for cars and enjoyed working on them. His first car was a Trans Am, and he met his wife Shelia in a Trans Am.
"He just started buying trans AMs, and he found a couple of other buddies that liked the same thing. Then he moved out here to the home and just started filling the buildings up," VanDerBrink said. "He had intentions of restoring all of them, and we have a lot of parts, but the hunt is easier than the work, and it was easier for him to find them and bring them home."
The 65 cars in private collection line his farm lot outside Waverly. 55 are either Trans Ams or Firebirds. The others are Camaros or pickup trucks.
"He loved them TransAm, and when he was able to buy, he went crazy, and he just hunted them, found them and bought them," VanDerBrink said.
"55 Firebirds and trans AM's, for one guy to have that many on a farm outside of Waverly, Iowa, that's pretty amazing," she said.
Steely died three years ago after he had a heart attack and ended up disabled. Until the day he died, he was still buying, selling and collecting cars.
This weekend, Bob's widow Shelia is auctioning off the farm, the collection and thousands of parts.
While they will be relieved to have sold it all off, it is emotional since it is one of the last tangible connections to Bob.
"It is because it's kind of like doing a funeral all over again. For Bob, these were his children, but at the same time, it's something that has to happen," VanDerBrink said. "Sheila does not want to keep any of them. She has moved on from this collection and now it's time for other people to enjoy it."
The cars in the collection are in all sorts of conditions. Some of them run, while others may need some work. Each is filled with nostalgia and memories.
Thousands of parts will also go up for sale this weekend.
"A lot of guys are looking for parts or motors. Four hundreds are hard to find. We have quite a few of them," VanDerBrink said. "There are all the parts they need for restoration."
Shelia hopes whoever ends up with the cars in Bob's collection feel the same level of love, passion and admiration that Bob did.
On Friday, they'll auction off his tools and equipment. On Saturday, they sell off the cars and thousands of parts.
The cars will be auctioned off both in-person and online. You can find out more about the auction here.