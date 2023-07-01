Monticello and Jesup meet up to begin postseason

Despite the weather's best efforts, there was postseason baseball in Hudson Saturday night. After a two hour weather delay, teams got the postseason underway with a Class 2A First Round matchup.
First up was a neutral site matchup, pitting the Monticello Panthers against the Jesup J-Hawks.
The Panthers threatened right away in the top of the first, but Jesup pitcher Jack Miller forced a groundout, keeping the game scoreless.
A throwing error gave the J-Hawks a scoring opportunity, putting a pair of runners into scoring position. Jesup took advantage, with Brevin Dahl ripping a two-RBI double into right-center field, giving the J-Hawks a 2-0 advantage.
Reed Brunscheen got on base for the Panthers, hustling out an infield single as Monticello tried to get the offense moving. However, a solid defensive play by Parker Masteller ended the scoring opportunity for the Panthers.
Jesup's pitching was strong throughout, and they held on to win 5-2. They'll move on to play Anamosa on Wednesday.