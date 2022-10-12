Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship warns of Asian Copperleaf sightings

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is asking Iowans to report sightings of a weed known as Asian Copperleaf, which is known to be a potential threat to crops.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa State University are trying to assess how widespread the weed is in Iowa.
The weed was initially discovered in Black Hawk County in 2016, and has been spotted again recently near Grundy County.
According to a press release, the weed is native to China, Japan, and other countries in the region. It was first discovered in a corn field near Cedar Falls.
Prior to the discovery, its infestation was only documented around New York City. Dense patches of the weed indicate that it had been present for years before being identified.
The plant can reach heights of 2-3 feet, but most in Iowa have been less than 18 inches. Its leaves are typically 2-3 inches long with serrated edges. Its defining characteristic are its bracts found beneath its flowers.
Asian Copperleaf is believed to be found late in crop season, remaining under the crop canopy during growing season.
If the plant is detected, contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at 515-725-1470 or e-mail entomology@iowaagriculture.gov.