Young Panthers eye a repeat, Phyfe's season in doubt due to health

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) – In February, the UNI Panthers celebrated a Missouri Valley regular season title, seven months later with a much different group they're looking to do it again.
“We've got a good group of guys,” says sophomore guard Bowen Born, “and practices have been going good, so I'm looking forward to it this year.”
Gone are last year's top three scorers Noah Carter, Trey Berhow, and three-time MVC player of the year AJ Green. That leaves guys like Born and top returning scorer Nate Heise the next in line to take a leadership role as they attempt to repeat.
“Guys are stepping in to bigger roles, myself included,” says Born.
“As older guys, me, Bowen, (Austin) Phyfe, Cole (Henry), Tytan (Anderson), we kind of stepped in to that role that AJ and them left,” adds Heise, “and we've tried to help the young guys as much as we can.”
The question mark is former first-team All-Missouri Valley center Austin Phyfe who can't seem to catch a break. Phyfe miss significant playing time in the 2020-21 season due to a bout with long COVID, the lingering effects could still be seen the following season.
Fast-forward to this summer, Phyfe had surgery to remove blood clots from his lungs. He's currently on blood thinners and hasn't been cleared to play. The senior says it's possible he's played his final game in college, but holds out some hope.
“You never know what's going to happen in a month, two months, three month,” says Phyfe, “I could react better than they were expecting, and hopefully get back out there.
Phyfe will remain with the team no matter what and help in whatever capacity he can as a young, somewhat inexperienced team looks to go back to back in the Valley – and silence the doubters.”
“I think that we're going to surprise a lot of people,” says Heise, “All the coaches, all the fans, think we have the capability of winning the league.”