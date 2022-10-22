Williams' four scores powers UNI past Missouri State

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- Dom Williams had a night. The UNI senior tied a program record with four rushing touchdowns as the Panthers torched Missouri State 41-21 on Saturday. The win marked the third to end their long run of four straight games inside the UNI-Dome.
The first touchdown came on UNI's first play from scrimmage. Williams surged behind the Panther offensive line for a 10 yard score that was set up by Stefan Black's interception, stopping Missouri State's opening drive.
After a three and out, Williams capped another long drive with a one-yard touchdown run putting UNI into a 14-0 lead after the opening quarter. UNI added a 25-yard Matthew Cook field goal and a 27-yard Sergio Morancy touchdown reception from Theo Day to lead 24-7 at half.
The play marked the lone touchdown pass for Day who looked solid completing 22 of 37 passes for 291 yards in the win.
Williams, who ran for 101 total yards, added touchdown runs of two and 10 yards in the second half to put the game on ice, moving the Panthers to 3-2 in conference play and 4-3 overall. The loss marked the fifth straight for Missouri State.