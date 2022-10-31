Western Dubuque, Xavier, and Marion advance through 4A quarterfinals

CORALVILLE (KWWL) -- Western Dubuque rallied from a two sets to one deficit as the defending class 4A champs out-lasted fourth seeded Indianola 3-2 in a five set marathon (23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11). The fourth seeded Bobcats got 17 kills from Ava Rammler, while Libby Lansing added 14 in the win.
They'll advance to face top seeded Cedar Rapids Xavier. The Saints advanced easily in straight sets over eighth seeded Bishop Heelan (25-16, 25-12, 25-11). Libby Fandel led Xavier with 16 kills.
Clear-Creek Amana, meanwhile, also had to erase a 2-1 deficit to defeat Marion, a semifinalist from last year. The Clippers, playing in their first state tournament in eight years, rallied from the brink of elimination to win 3-2 (19-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 15-8). Bliss Beck led CCA's attack with 12 kills. They'll face second-seeded North Scott in the semis on Wednesday.