West Central rolls over Dunkerton in season opener

DUNKERTON (KWWL) -- Brandon Cushion found the endzone five times as West Central opened their 45th year under head coach Steve Milder with a 44-6 win over Dunkerton.
The Blue Devils marched down the field on the opening drive as Cushion scored from eight yards out for his first touchdown of the night followed by a two-point conversion.
Trailing 8-0, Dunkerton's Christian Brown jarred the ball from Cushion, ending West Central's next drive as Alex O'Connell came up with the recovery. The Raiders later scored their only touchdown of the night on a five yard connection from Rylie Marquart to Ty Lindquist.
West Central took over from there with four more Cushion touchdowns and one from Adam Scott to finish off a dominant opening night.