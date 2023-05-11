Waverly-Shell Rock rolls to team title at Independence qualifier

INDEPENDENCE (KWWL) -- Asa Newsome turned on the jets Thursday night. The Waverly-Shell Rock senior dominated the hurdles races, earning titles in the 110 highs and the 400 lows, while also helping the Go-Hawks shuttle hurdle team to the third fastest time in the state.
WSR will be well represented at next week's 3A state meet, earning the team title, while Mount Vernon, fueled by four relay titles, took second place.
In the girls' races, Mount Vernon's Laura Swart shined on Thursday earning individual titles in the 800 meters and 400 hurdles. The Mustang senior also played a big role in wins in the 4 x 400 and 4 x 800 as Mount Vernon earned the team title.
Decorah finished second, earning district title in six events.
Boys Team scores
1 Waverly-SR 149
2 Mt Vernon 136.5
3 Decorah 102
4 Marion 95
5 Independence 79
6 Vinton-Shellsburg 59.5
6 Benton Community 59.5
8 Charles City 53.5
Girls Team Scores
1 Mt Vernon 183
2 Decorah 134
3 Marion 102
4 Waverly-SR 81
5 Benton Community 65
6 Charles City 61
7 Independence 56
8 Vinton-Shellsburg 53