 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waverly-Shell Rock rolls to team title at Independence qualifier

  • 0
Waverly-Shell Rock Track, Asa Newsome

Waverly-Shell Rock's Asa Newsome clears a hurdle en route to the Go-Hawks' victory in the shuttle hurdle relay

INDEPENDENCE (KWWL) -- Asa Newsome turned on the jets Thursday night. The Waverly-Shell Rock senior dominated the hurdles races, earning titles in the 110 highs and the 400 lows, while also helping the Go-Hawks shuttle hurdle team to the third fastest time in the state.

WSR will be well represented at next week's 3A state meet, earning the team title, while Mount Vernon, fueled by four relay titles, took second place.

In the girls' races, Mount Vernon's Laura Swart shined on Thursday earning individual titles in the 800 meters and 400 hurdles. The Mustang senior also played a big role in wins in the 4 x 400 and 4 x 800 as Mount Vernon earned the team title.

Decorah finished second, earning district title in six events.

Boys Team scores

1 Waverly-SR  149

2 Mt Vernon  136.5

3 Decorah  102

4 Marion  95

5 Independence  79

6 Vinton-Shellsburg  59.5

6 Benton Community  59.5

8 Charles City  53.5

Girls Team Scores

1 Mt Vernon  183

2 Decorah  134

3 Marion  102

4 Waverly-SR 81

5 Benton Community 65

6 Charles City  61

7 Independence  56

8 Vinton-Shellsburg  53