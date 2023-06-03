Waverly-Shell Rock falls to Dallas Center-Grimes in 2A final

DES MOINES (KWWL) -- The rubber match went to Dallas Center-Grimes. In a re-match of the last two girls' 3A title games the Mustangs topped Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0 to grab back to back titles. The loss marked the first of the season for the 2021 champs and this year's runner-up.
"I'm just proud of them. I told them today, just leave everything on the field. I can't be more proud of our program and being a part of it," said Go-Hawk head coach Scott Schara after Saturday's loss, "I told someone from the state, I said I'm just proud of our school, proud of who we are, and everytime we show up I think we give it our best."
Ella Forsyth lofted in a soft header to put DCG up 1-0 after the first half. Alex Hofbauer knocked home a strong cross in the second to add some insurance and put the game way.
Waverly-Shell Rock finished the season 18-2.