Waverly-Shell Rock, Don Bosco earn third straight state duals titles

CORALVILLE (KWWL) – It was a night of three-peats in Xtream Arena. Waverly-Shell Rock (3A) and Don Bosco (1A) each captured their third consecutive state wrestling duals team championships.
The third-seeded Go-Hawks dominated class 3A’s top seed Southeast Polk 36-33. WSR’s two timestate champion Ryder Block set the tone for the night with a third-period pin of Trevor Oberbroeckling, which started a run of four straight wins to put the Go-Hawks in control.
The clinching win came at 113 pounds, where former Ram Ryker Graff topped Wil Oberbroeckling 3, 2 to send his former team to a runner-up finish. The duals championship marked the seventh in Go-Hawk program history.
Don Bosco, meanwhile, captured their 13th duals title, topping Wilton 36-25 to earn another class 1A championship.
The Dons opened the match with five straight wins, including three pins to quickly take a 24-0 lead that was at no point challenged afterward.
Class 3A Championship
Waverly-Shell Rock 36, Southeast Polk 33
138 Ryder Block (3-Waverly-Shell Rock) over Trevor Oberbroeckling (1-Southeast Polk) Fall 4:29
145 Bas Diaz (3-Waverly-Shell Rock) over Garrett Kingery (1-Southeast Polk) Fall 3:02
152 Ethan Bibler (3-Waverly-Shell Rock) over Wyatt Gibson (1-Southeast Polk) TF 23-8
160 Danny Diaz (3-Waverly-Shell Rock) over Nicklas Martin (1-Southeast Polk) Dec 8-3
170 Brent Slade (1-Southeast Polk) over Zander Wedemeier (3-Waverly-Shell Rock) Fall 0:58
182 Holden Hansen (1-Southeast Polk) over Cole Thompson (3-Waverly-Shell Rock) Maj 10-2
195 McCrae Hagarty (3-Waverly-Shell Rock) over Antonio Loving (1-Southeast Polk) Maj 14-4
220 Caden Wetherell (3-Waverly-Shell Rock) over Harrison Gibson (1-Southeast Polk) Dec 8-1
285 Jake Walker (3-Waverly-Shell Rock) over Cooper Martinson (1-Southeast Polk) Fall 5:03
106 Carter Pearson (1-Southeast Polk) over Taylor Kibbee (3-Waverly-Shell Rock) Fall 2:39
113 Ryker Graff (3-Waverly-Shell Rock) over Wil Oberbroeckling (1-Southeast Polk) Dec 3-2
120 Justis Jesuroga (1-Southeast Polk) over Alex Hornyak (3-Waverly-Shell Rock) Fall 2:58
126 Maximus Riggins (1-Southeast Polk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132 Logan Trenary (1-Southeast Polk) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Class 1A Championship
Don Bosco 36, Wilton 25
138 Myles McMahon (1-Don Bosco) over Trae Hagen (2-Wilton) Dec 7-5
145 Kaiden Knaack (1-Don Bosco) over Hayden Hill (2-Wilton) Fall 4:48
152 Kyler Knaack (1-Don Bosco) over Damian Pestle (2-Wilton) Fall 0:54
160 Andrew Kimball (1-Don Bosco) over Owen Milder (2-Wilton) Fall 3:45
170 Jacob Thiry (1-Don Bosco) over Gatlin Rogers (2-Wilton) Dec 10-5
182 Kaden Shirk (2-Wilton) over Dax Youngblut (1-Don Bosco) Maj 12-1
195 Landon Fernandez (1-Don Bosco) over Kane Willey (2-Wilton) Dec 10-6
220 Jared Thiry (1-Don Bosco) over Aiden Hewitt (2-Wilton) Fall 0:54
285 Mack Ortner (1-Don Bosco) over Alexander Kaufmann (2-Wilton) Dec 3-1
106 Mason Shirk (2-Wilton) over Kanaan Delagardelle (1-Don Bosco) Dec 4-2
113 Austin Etzel (2-Wilton) over Cole Frost (1-Don Bosco) SV-1 9-7
120 Gabriel Brisker (2-Wilton) over Jaxon Larson (1-Don Bosco) SV-1 8-6
126 Brody Brisker (2-Wilton) over Payton Regenold (1-Don Bosco) Fall 1:59
132 Jordan Dusenberry (2-Wilton) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf