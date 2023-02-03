Waverly-Shell Rock captures team title as Eastern Iowa dominates girls' state finals

CORALVILLE (KWWL) – More than a thousand wrestlers took the mat at last week’s regionals, after Friday night only 14 would end the season with a win and a chance to call themselves the first official state champions.
Jillian Worthen of Union,a champ at last year’s non-sanctioned event, got her chance for another at 105 pounds against Layla Phillips of Mason City, and she left no doubt in a 10-2 major decision.
“I’m excited, but I expect it out of myself,” she said afterward, “My coaches expect it out of me to train every day for this.”
Cedar Rapids Prairie’s MacKenzie Childers took control early at 125 pounds and then picked up a second period pin on Hannah Rogers for a perfect 49-0 season and a state title.
At 130 pounds Lily Luft put together another dominant performance. The Charles City junior shut out Vinton-Shellsburg’s Chloe Sanders, then pointed to the sky to honor her brother Logan who died in a tragic accident nearly 6 years ago before sharing a moment with Ember Henderson, the donor recipient of her brother’s heart.
“This was for Logan in the beginning and it felt like he was there with me tonight because she was here,” said Luft, “and just to have that hug with her, it felt really great.”
South Tama’s Maeley Elsbury with a 2-0 win captured the 135 pound championship for the Trojans. While at 140 pounds undefeated Kiara Djoumess, who was all smiles, completed her journey in dominant fashion, pinning her way through the entire tournament. Djoumessi took out Mahri Manz of Lewis Central in just over a minute proving her number three seed was a mistake.
“I have some pretty good quick reflexes and I just knew, like before I even stepped on the mat I knew I was going to win,” said the 140 pound champ, “and I won.”
At 170 pounds there was no mistake. Naomi Simon came in number one and left number one. The Decorah junior needed just a minute and a half to take out Libby Dix of Mount Vernon for her third title and first in a state sanctioned championship. For her, it was all about drive.
“I want it,” she said, “I want it and I work for it and I don’t stop until I get there.”
The team race was all Eastern Iowa as Simon’s Vikings took third just behind East Buchanan, while the first state team championship belongs to the Go-Hawks of Waverly-Shell Rock.