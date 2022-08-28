 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterloo West's Williams helps team USA to gold

  • Updated
  • 0
Team USA wins in Hungary

Team USA topped Germany for gold at the FIBA U18 World Cup. Waterloo West senior Sahara Williams is pictured at left.

Debrecen, Hungary (KWWL) -- Sahara Williams is a world champion. The Waterloo West senior helped the United States to a gold medal, defeating Germany 21-11 in the final of the FIBA U-18 3x3 World Cup.

The Oklahoma commit scored six in the gold medal game that capped a 7-0 run for the United States through the tournament.

The USA squad, which also featured KK Arnold of Germantown, Wis., Sarah Strong of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., and Mikaylah Williams of Bossier City, La., went 7-0 in the tournament in Hungary.