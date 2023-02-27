 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE
TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some
residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in
Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Waterloo West upset by Centennial in state quarterfinal

  • 0
Waterloo West falls to Centennial at state

DES MOINES (KWWL) -- Foul trouble and a tough shooting day doomed the Wahawks as third seeded Waterloo West fell 60-51 to No. 6 seed Ankeny Centennial on Monday afternoon. The loss ended a season that had begun with state championship aspirations.

West dealt with foul trouble much of the afternoon. McDonalds All-American Sahara Williams picked up a fourth early in the second half prior to fouling out late in the game. Williams finished with 11 points. Halli Poock led West with 24, but the Wahawks managed to shoot just 37 percent from the field.

Centennial, meanwhile, made a living at the free throw line, hitting 22 of 30 attempts, while West attempted only eight all game, hitting five. Makenna Clark led the Jaguars with 20 points.

Recommended for you