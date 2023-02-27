Waterloo West upset by Centennial in state quarterfinal

DES MOINES (KWWL) -- Foul trouble and a tough shooting day doomed the Wahawks as third seeded Waterloo West fell 60-51 to No. 6 seed Ankeny Centennial on Monday afternoon. The loss ended a season that had begun with state championship aspirations.
West dealt with foul trouble much of the afternoon. McDonalds All-American Sahara Williams picked up a fourth early in the second half prior to fouling out late in the game. Williams finished with 11 points. Halli Poock led West with 24, but the Wahawks managed to shoot just 37 percent from the field.
Centennial, meanwhile, made a living at the free throw line, hitting 22 of 30 attempts, while West attempted only eight all game, hitting five. Makenna Clark led the Jaguars with 20 points.