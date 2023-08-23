Waterloo West chases big goals and a return to the playoffs

WATERLOO (KWWL) – Waterloo West isn’t shying away from the big goals in 2023. The Wahawks, coming off three straight years with no playoff run, want to play the full 14, the number of games it takes to win a state title.
Defensively, West High brings back a load of talent. The Wahawks return nine of 11 starters, including leading tackler Branden Bauler. Bauler looks to play big roles on both sides of the ball as the number one option at running back on an offense that needs to replace the team’s leading passer, receiver, and rusher from a season ago.
However, the senior says the Wahawks are hungry.
“We all want it pretty bad. The seniors on this team, we’ve been leading a lot,” says Bauler, “The underclassmen have been learning a lot. We’ve been moving pretty fast and it shows.”
Head Coach Lonnie Moore says there’s still work to be done to turn around last year’s 3-6 record.
“We bring back some guys who played significant time for us last year. That really doesn’t mean anything when you strap it on and are ready to go on Friday,” he says, “Our guys still have to be ready to go.”
The Wahawks open against cross-town rival Waterloo East while chasing their 11th straight win over the Trojans.