Waterloo native is the first Iowan to sign with Iowa Heartlanders

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Waterloo native is now the first Iowan to be signed by the Iowa Heartlanders.
24-year-old Hunter Lellig has agreed to play for the Coralville-based ECHL. The defenseman helped lead the Waterloo Black hawks to their last regular season championship in 2017-2018.
Lellig said, "The game of hockey here is growing. I know in Waterloo over the years it's getting bigger and bigger. So, playing pro at a high level and college too it's cool for young players to see and hopefully it gives them the motivation to maybe do it."
Last season, Lellig played college hockey at Bowling Green. Also the first Iowan ever to skate for Minnesota Duluth, he helped the Bulldogs win the NCAA title in 2019.