Waterloo hires Watson as first girls' wrestling coach

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- Former Waterloo East star Anthony Watson has been hired to lead the first ever Waterloo schools' girls' wrestling program. The hiring comes just months after the Iowa Girls' High School Athletic Union announced girls' wrestling would be sanctioned in the upcoming season.
For Watson, the first priority is to gain numbers.
"It's going to start off small," says Watson, "Just inviting them to practice, to camps, and stuff so they're aware of it, and it will build."
As an athlete, Watson finished fourth in the state in his freshman season at East High. He later won a state title at Iowa City High School as a senior. Now, Watson, who wrestled in college at Iowa and Cal State-Bakersfield, wants to help others reach championship goals. Including his daughter Daniesha, who will be a freshman at East this season.
"We were hoping by the time she gets in high school it would be sanctioned, and it happened," says Watson, "So just watching these girls build and develop into these Olympic wrestlers, I want to be a part of that."