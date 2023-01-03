Waterloo East tops Cedar Falls for the first time since 2014

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -- The streak is over. Waterloo East got a brilliant 24 point performance out of Kewone Jones to top Cedar Falls 52-48 on Tuesday night. The win snapped the Tigers' 17-game winning streak in the series with the Trojans.
East erased an eight-point first quarter deficit to rally into a 26-24 lead at half. The two teams traded leads multiple times in the second half before East pulled away in the final minute, while forcing a pair of potential game-tying missed three pointers in the late moments.
Jamauryus Bradford-Gates added 14 in the Troajans win. Dallas Bear led Cedar Falls with 15.