Waterloo Columbus tops Cascade 4-1 in boys substate semi

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- Waterloo Columbus scored three times in the first 20 minutes as the Sailors topped Cascade 4-1 to move within a win of the boys' class 1A state tournament.
Johnathan Hackett opened the scoring just minutes into the contest, dribbling through traffic before firing a rocket into the back of the net. The second came at the 10 minute mark as Gavin Reed, standing at the back post, headed in a corner attempt as Columbus took early control. Five minutes later John Pranger broke loose and beat the keeper one on one to fully take control before the two clubs traded tallies the rest of the way.
Waterloo Columbus advanced to host Hudson on Wednesday night as the winner will head to the state tournament in Des Moines.