Waterloo Bucks win fourth straight keeping playoff hopes alive

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- The Waterloo Bucks topped Wilmar 6-2 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win. The victory kept the Bucks within striking distance at a game and a half behind first place La Crosse with 10 games left on the schedule.
The Bucks opened the night strong with a four-run first inning, keyed by Greg Nichols two-run triple. Ben Gallaher provided the spark in the late innings. The catcher out of Eastern Illinois hit a seventh-inning opposite-field solo home run, his first of the season as finished the night 2-4 with a pair of RBI's
Five Bucks combined on the mound to give up just three hits to the Stingers.