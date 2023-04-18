Waterloo Bucks need host families for 2023 season

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Waterloo Bucks are looking for host families for their 2023 season.
Team officials held an informational get together with prospective families Monday night. The Bucks are looking for area families to take their 35 players this summer.
General Manager Dan Corbin says they're still in need of beds this summer.
"This year, we're seeing a pinch. We're a few beds short." Corbin said. "We have a 35-man roster, so obviously we need 35 beds to house our players."
Craig White has housed players for more than a decade. He says it's a privilege to be a host.
"This is about our 12th year, and we host two every year," White said. "It's a privilege to have these young men come into our house and stay with us for 12 weeks and enjoy a baseball season with the Bucks here in Waterloo."
For more information on serving as a host family, click on the Bucks' website or call the team office at 319-232-0500.
The Bucks kick-off their upcoming season on Memorial Day, when they host the Rochester Honkers at 2:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.