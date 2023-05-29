Waterloo Bucks fall to Rochester in season opener

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- Rochester rallied past the Waterloo Bucks 6-3 as the Honkers spoiled Waterloo's season opener on Monday.
The Bucks broke up a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning as Derek Westcott hammered the first home run of the season, a 2-run shot over the wall in left centerfield.
RBI hits from Alec Gomez and Jared David tied the game in the top of the fifth, while Petey Craska's two-run double put the Honkers ahead for good in the sixth.
The two-teams meet again at Riverfront Stadium at 6:30 on Tuesday.