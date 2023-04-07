Waterloo Black Hawks rally past Sioux Falls to remain in second

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KWWL) -- The Waterloo Black Hawks found the back of the net twice in the final five minutes to rally past Sioux Falls 6-5 in a high scoring affair.
The Black Hawks opened the night with a pair of first period goals as Gavin O'Connell scored his 20th of the season, while Gavyn Thoreson scored the second on a rush for a 2-0 lead after opening frame.
The second period saw three goals scored in a 42 second span as O'Connell scored his second of the night sandwiched between a pair of Sioux Falls goals as Waterloo led 3-2 early in the period. Six minutes later, however, Jaksen Panzer beat Emmett Croteau to tie the game at 3-3 headed to the third.
That saw another flurry as Waterloo's Miko Matikka scored his team leading 27th goal of the season, but the Stampede's Isaac Gordon finished off a hat trick, eventually leading to a late 5-4 lead.
Gavin Lindberg, however, evened it up in the final five minutes with his 14th goal of the season, and with 15 seconds left in regulation, Wil Schumacher found the perfect time for his first of the year, leading to a win and preserving Waterloo's one point advantage over Lincoln in second place of the western conference.