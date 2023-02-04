Waterloo Black Hawks rally past first place Fargo

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- Sam Rinzel scored just over two minutes into overtime as the Waterloo Black Hawks completed a late rally to defeat first place Fargo 4-3. The win pulled Waterloo within four points of the Force in the USHL Western Conference standings.
Trailing 2-0 late in the second period, Jaedon Kerr found James Hong in front of the net as Hong slammed home his 11th goal of the season to pull the Black Hawks within one heading to the third period.
However, that lead doubled just 74 seconds later on Girts Silkalns power play tally, leaving Waterloo in a 3-1 hole late in the game. Gavin O'Connell picked up the slack scoring twice in the final seven minutes of regulation to set of Rinzel's overtime heroics.