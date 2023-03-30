Watch event at Carver-Hawkeye Arena cancelled Friday night due to severe weather threat

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: The free watch event at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday night for the women's national semifinal game has been cancelled due to the threat of severe weather.
In a statement, Deputy Director Athletics Matt Henderson said, “We share in the disappointment of our incredible fans...Due to the unpredictable timing of possible severe weather and potential storm impact, we felt this was safest decision for our fans and staff. We look forward to hosting everyone for a Watch Party on Sunday.“
If the Hawkeyes advance on Friday night, details of a watch party at the arena will be unveiled for Sunday night.
ORIGINAL: A free watch event will be held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the Hawkeye women's national semifinal game on Friday night.
Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the watch party will begin at 8:30 p.m.
Fans can park in all lots surrounding the arena with no reserved parking in effect. A clear bag policy will also be in effect for those who attend.
The Hawkeye women will play the winner of Monday night's game between South Carolina and Maryland.
