Wartburg wins home opener 27-0

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL)- The Wartburg Knights defeated the University of Wisconsin-Stout Saturday night to advance to 2-0 on the season.
The Knights are now 14-0 in nighttime home openers at Walston-Hoover Stadium.
Ben Bryant caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Nile McLaughlin in the first quarter and scored another from two yards out in the second quarter.
Hunter Clasen rushed for 70 yards on the ground and one touchdown. Nile McLaughlin threw for 182 yards and one touchdown.
Up next, the Knights host Luther College next Saturday at 1 p.m.