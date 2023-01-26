Wartburg wins 8th straight Battle of the Burgs

WAVERLY (KWWL) -- The streak continued for the Knights. No. 3 Wartburg won six of ten matches and topped No. 1 Augsburg 22-14 to keep the Battle of the Burgs championship belt for an eighth straight time.
The Knights opened winning three of the first four bouts, highlighted by No. 8 Kris Rumph's 16-5 major decision over No. 9 Charlie Stuhl at 149 pounds.
Wartburg suffered a small blow at 157 when the Knights top ranked David Hollingsworth erased a 1-0 deficit with a late third period escape against No. 4 Tyler Shilson. It came two seconds too late, however, as Shilson had built up 1:01 of riding time to gain the bonus point for a 2-1 win.
The momentum shifted back at 165 pounds as freshman Nathan Fuller broke up a 6-6 tie with a takedown in sudden victory to defeat Cooper Willis as the Knights won three of the last five to close the door on the Auggies.
Results:
125: Derek Steele (AU) win by 6-4 dec vs. #5 James Levy (WB) AU 3-0
133: #4 Joe Pins (WB) win by 11-3 maj dec vs. #13 Cade Willis (AU) WB 4-3
141: #1 Zayren Terukina (WB) win by 9-3 dec vs. #5 Sam Stuhl (AU) WB 7-3
149: #8 Kris Rumph (WB) win by 16-5 maj dec vs. #9 Charlie Stuhl (AU) WB 11-3
157: #4 Tyler Shilson (AU) win by 2-1 dec vs. #1 David Hollingsworth (WB) WB 11-6
165: #4 Nathan Fuller (WB) win by 8-6 dec SV vs. #10 Cooper Willis (AU) WB 14-6
174: #2 Zane Mulder (WB) win by 17-5 maj dec vs. #11 Seth Goetzinger (AU) WB 18-6
184: #5 Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann (AU) win by 10-0 maj dec vs. #8 Jordan Bushey (WB) WB 18-10
197: #4 Mossama Endene (WB) win by 13-2 maj dec vs. #12 Parker Venz (AU) WB 22-10
285: #6 Tyler Kim (AU) win by 8-0 maj dec Eli Pannell (WB) WB 22-14