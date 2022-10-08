Wartburg stays perfect with 35-28 win at No. 24 Central

PELLA (KWWL) -- Hunter Clasen scored his second touchdown of the afternoon with 21 seconds remaining as No. 20 Wartburg took down No. 24 Central to take control of the American Rivers Conference title race.
Clasen's first touchdown of the game, a 21-yard run midway through the fourth quarter appeared to put the game away, giving Wartburg (5-0, 4-0 ARC) a 28-14 lead at the time.
Central, however, responded with two quick scores. Brady Ketchum found Logan Mont on a six-yard strike with 2:32 remaining. Following an onside kick recovery, Ketchum connected with Carson Cummer for a 49-yard score just 28 seconds later to tie the game at 28.
The Knights countered in the final two minutes with a 75 yard drive, capped by Clasen's one-yard game-winning score.