Wartburg sprints past Monmouth, 62-35

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) -- At Walston-Hoover Stadium, it was the season opener for the Wartburg Knights, hosting the Monmouth Fighting Scots.
Already leading 7-0, the special teams came up huge. Monmouth's punt was blocked by Ben Parker, and Blake Janssen scooped it up and took it the distance, giving the Knights a 13-0 lead.
The offense kept flowing, as Hunter Clausen ran one in from eight yards out, pushing the Knights out in front, 20-0.
Monmouth wouldn't give up. Inside the red zone, Carter Boyer connected with Jackson Bergen to get the Fighting Scots on the board, trailing 20-7.
Clausen would continue to dominate for the Knights. He ran for 248 yards and 6 touchdowns, helping the Knights cruise to a 62-35 victory in their first game since reaching the national semifinal last season.
The Knights will be on the road next Saturday, taking on 14th-ranked Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota.