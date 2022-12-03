Wartburg routs Aurora to reach first ever semifinal

WAVERLY (KWWL) -- Hunter Clasen ran for 167 yards and three scores as No. 12 Wartburg punched their ticket to their first ever semifinal with a 45-17 win over Aurora.
It didn't look promising in the early going, however, after Aurora's Josh Swanson hit Michael Boland for an 11 yard early touchdown. The Spartans scored on two of their first three drives and led the Knights 10-0 after the opening quarter.
That's when senior running back Hunter Clasen turned the tables, first scoring on a 25 yard reception from Niles McLaughlin, followed by a two-yard touchdown fun for a 14-10 lead.
"It's a big change when you can run the ball," said Clasen who gained 167 yards on the ground, "The whole week we trusted our line and made some plays happen."
Defensively, Wartburg lineman Jordan Downing spent much of the afternoon in Aurora's backfield, picking up four tackles for loss, while the Knights' used multiple turnovers to their advantage. Defensive back Parker Rochford grabbed two of their three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown and a 21-10 lead at half.
In the second half, McLaughlin hit Thor Maakestad for a 6 yard touchdown. The senior quarterback, who injured an ankle a week ago, wasn't cleared to play until Saturday morning, but finished with a pair of touchdown passes, while Clasen scored his second and third on the ground to put the game away late.
Now, the Knights get to keep on playing their latest season ever.
"At the purest level, I just love coming here and playing football with these guys," said Downing after the win, "I'm certainly really excited to keep this thing rolling."
Wartburg will face 13-time champion Mount Union in next Saturday's national semifinal.