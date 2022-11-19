Wartburg defeats Wisconsin-La Crosse 14-6 to advance in Division III playoffs

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL)- The unbeaten Wartburg Knights hosted Wisconsin-La Crosse at Walston-Hoover Stadium in Waverly on Saturday, in the opening round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
The Wartburg defense set up the first score of the game, forcing a La Crosse fumble and recovering the ball inside the five-yard line.
Wartburg Senior Quarterback Nile Mclaughlin scored on a two yard keeper to make it 7-0 Knights. The Knights led 7 to 6 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Wartburg tailback Hunter Classen, the American Rivers Conference Offensive Player of the Year, exploded for a 57-yard touchdown run to put the Knights over the top.
Classen, who rushed for 200 yards on 31 carries, spoke about his game-winning touchdown run after the game.
"I just read my blocks, and I just saw an opening gap, and I just took it," Classen said. "I was a little afraid. I haven't run that fast in a while. It is cold out here. I kind of stiffened up thinking I was going to get caught from behind, but I opened up and kind of raced for the pilon getting to the endzone and getting some points on the board for our team."
Wartburg beat La Crosse 14-6 to advance to the second round of the Division III playoffs. This is the first time the Knights have beaten La Crosse in five tries. The Knights will take on Saint John's next Saturday in the round of 16.