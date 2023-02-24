Wartburg College baseball coach resigns ahead of beginning of season

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Wartburg College baseball coach Joel Holst has resigned just days before the Knights are set to open their season.
Along the way, Holst won 761 games, 16 regular season titles, and 11 conference tournament championships, along with two NCAA regional crowns.
Casey Chaplin has been named as Wartburg's interim coach for the 2023 season. The season begins on Sunday, February 16 at a tournament in Florida.