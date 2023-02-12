Warren wins #300 as UNI moves into a first place MVC tie

VALPARAISO, Ind. (KWWL) -- UNI topped Valparaiso 83-60 on Saturday, completing a season sweep of the Beacons, while handing Coach Tanya Warren the 300th victory of her career.
"Today was another terrific team win!" said Warren, "I couldn't be prouder of this team and how they played. After a gritty and tough game on Friday, the togetherness we showed on offense today was the response we wanted."
The Panthers sizzled from three-point range hitting 9 of 20 shots, while also going 24 of 28 at the free throw line to overwhelm the Beacons.
Maya McDermott led the way for the Panthers with 19 points, hitting 7 of 11 field goal attempts. Grace Boffeli added 15 while pulling down 11 rebounds.
With the win, the Panthers moved to 12-2 in conference play, tying Illinois State on top of the Missouri Valley standings.