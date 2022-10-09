Warner returns to UNI roots for homecoming

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) – For Kurt Warner, the path from UNI to NFL stardom was anything but a straight line. That of course famously included a stint stocking groceries somewhere in the middle.
“I'd sit in the break room at HyVee and say one day I'm going to play in the NFL,” Warner laughs, “And you could see everyone say 'Does he know he's working nights at HyVee right now?' – like this isn't part of the plan.
Still the plan worked out incredibly well in the end, and this weekend during UNI's homecoming his alma mater celebrated the quarterback turned stockboy turned NFL Hall of Famer as he and wife Brenda led the school's annual parade.
“It's always great to come back,” says the former Super Bowl and NFL MVP, “I've met so many great people here. I have so many great memories from here. I just love Iowa.”
The trips home bring back a flood of memories for Warner, specifically his time playing in the purple and gold.
“I just remember how we would get inside the garage, the drummer would come in and start banging,” he recalls of the moment prior to the Panthers taking the field, “We were pumped up and waiting for that garage door to raise a little higher. We'd run out with a full stadium. It was just so many great times.”
Now the playing days are over, but he's still around the game doing radio analysis every week for Monday Night Football. While he's no longer wearing the pads his goal is to remain an inspiration for those that still are.
“I want to leave a legacy that impacts the next generation. I want to be able to go beyond the football field and be able to impact the lives of people.”