Vote for the Wartburg College, Friday Night Heroes Game and Play of the Week Sep 17, 2023 Sep 17, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vote for the Friday Night Heroes Play of the Week (Week 4) Dalton Mudderman (Kee) touchdown pass to Andrew Kolsrud Connor Cross (City High) diving reception Jacob Muller (Waterloo West) interception return for touchdown Drew Sundine (Hudson) tipped pass touchdown to end the half Create Polls Vote for the Friday Night Heroes Game of the Week Janesville at Gladbrook-Reinbeck Alburnett at Hudson Clarksville at Turkey Valley Linn-Mar at Cedar Falls Created with Poll Maker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KWWL News 7 2024 Paris Olympics U.S. earns first three-peat in Para hockey world championship history Updated Aug 1, 2023 2024 Paris Olympics Lucas Braathen, world’s top male slalom skier, in doubt for world championships Updated Feb 18, 2023 2024 Paris Olympics Snowboarder Chloe Kim grabs Olympic gold for US with epic first run Updated Feb 10, 2022 Sports Waverly-Shell Rock rallies to beat Bondurant-Farrar 36-25 Nov 5, 2021 Sports Oklahoma hires Drake’s Baranczyk Apr 10, 2021 2024 Paris Olympics Ukraine Olympic champion auctions gold medals to support his country Updated Dec 16, 2022 Recommended for you