Vote for the Friday Night Heroes Game and Play of the Week

Vote for the Wartburg College, Friday Night Heroes Game of the Week (Week 4)
MFL-MarMac at Aplington-Parkersburg
Kee at Don Bosco
Decorah at Independence
North Scott at Western Dubuque

Vote for the Wartburg College, Friday Night Heroes, Play of the Week (Week 3)
Myles Gardner (Waterloo Columbus) over the helmet, one-handed catch
Logan Wright (West Branch) game winning interception return for touchdown
Kiean Crile (Hudson) 60 yard punt return for touchdown
Drew Francois (Dubuque Senior) 33 yard reception, tip-toeing the sideline