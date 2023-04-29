Upper Iowa to drop seven sports

FAYETTE, Iowa (KWWL)- Upper Iowa University announced Thursday its plan to discontinue four sports programs at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.
Those programs include men and women's bowling, men's cross country, men's indoor and outdoor track and field, women's tennis and shotgun sports. The university said it plans to discontinue the sports "following the end of competitions this May."
"This is a very difficult day for Upper Iowa Athletics, several of our student-athletes and coaches, and a number of our teams," Vice President for Athletics Rick Hartzell said. "A decision like this is never easy. My heart aches for our coaches and student-athletes who are impacted by these unfortunate, yet necessary, actions."
A release from the university says factors considered in the decision to cut the 7 programs, in part, include the growing challenge to meet the financial resources needed to maintain competitive intercollegiate athletics, as well as resources, facilities and support staffing needs.
"The hard truth is that Upper Iowa cannot continue to support such a high number of intercollegiate programs given the reduction of tuition revenue that is being generated currently by fewer number of students who are attending colleges across the country," Hartzell said. "We have to reduce our sport offerings to better match our resources, facilities and staff within our athletic program."
This is the final year Upper Iowa is in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Peacocks will compete in the Great Lakes Valley Conference this fall.
After May, the university will have 16 sports programs: Football, volleyball, men and women's soccer, women's cross country, men and women's basketball, men's wrestling, women's indoor track and field, softball, baseball, women's outdoor track and field, men and women's golf, and cheer and
"We are committed to having an athletics program that is competitive and offers a quality student-athlete experience for our student-athletes," Hartzell said. "An athletics program that gives our coaches a chance to coach and succeed at a very high level. The goal is to chase championships here in all of our remaining sport programs."