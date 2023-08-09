University of Northern Iowa offers glimpse at Kurt Warner butter sculpture

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Northern Iowa has offered a special glimpse at the butter sculpture of Kurt Warner that will appear at the Iowa State Fair.
The University shared photos on their Facebook page on Wednesday.
The University said in the post, "We got a sneak peak at the butter sculpture of Kurt Warner this morning! Work on the sculpture will be ongoing through Friday when the finishing touches will be added. Make sure to come out and see it at the Iowa State Fair starting tomorrow!"
Butter sculptures of Caitlin Clark and Jack Trice are also expected to appear at this year's fair.