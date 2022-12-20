University of Iowa's men's and women's basketball game times change due to weather

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Due to inclement weather, the University of Iowa has moved up the times for both the men's and women's basketball games on Wednesday.
🚨Game time updates🚨@IowaWBB - 12 p.m.@Iowahoops - 2:30 p.m.— The Iowa Hawkeyes (@TheIowaHawkeyes) December 20, 2022
More info: https://t.co/TYJSRZqz1V pic.twitter.com/OwIGny2bfB
The University announced the new times in a tweet.
The women's game against Dartmouth will now start at 12:00 p.m. The men's game against Eastern Illinois will now start at 2:30 p.m.
For more information on the time changes, visit the University's website.