University of Iowa unveils Name Image Likeness (NIL) marketplace

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa has unveiled their very own Name Image Likeness (NIL) marketplace for their athletes. Run by the company Opendorse, the online marketplace is now available for all University of Iowa athletes.
Student athletes at the University of Iowa told KWWL that they're excited with the new marketplace being an opportunity for them to grow their individual and team brands.
The new site gives all University of Iowa athletes and former athletes a page to offer different services to fans and brands who are interested. These services can range from a shoutout video to in-person appearances.
Athletes pick the price and they can range drastically, from $11 to over $1,000 for something from alumni George Kittle, tight end for the 49ers.
However, Skylinn Pogue, a freshman on the softball team, says that she'd doing it for the team instead of the money.
Pogue said, “I love after the games seeing kids there. Just everyone coming together to watch Iowa Softball. It was amazing. So I’m hoping with my page, as it grows gets more people to come to our games.”
The University is offering educational programming around the marketplace for their students. The University said that they want to keep students safe as they enter into business for themselves.
Whether it's a shoutout, an appearance, or just an autograph, it's now all available online for anyone that is interested.