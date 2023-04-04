 Skip to main content
University of Iowa to host Hawkeye women's basketball celebration on April 14 at Pentacrest

  Updated
  • 0
Caitlin Clark's historic 40-point triple-double inspires Iowa to the women's Final Four

Caitlin Clark starred for the Iowa Hawkeyes in their win against the Louisville Cardinals in the Elite Eight.

 Alika Jenner/Getty Images

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa's Athletics Department will be holding an end of season celebration for the Hawkeye women's basketball team at the Pentacrest on Friday, April 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Speakers at the event will include head coach Lisa Bluder, P. Sue Beckwith, MD, National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, and seniors Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock.

The Hawkeyes fell short to Louisiana State University at the women's NCAA Championship on Sunday. The final score was 102 - 85. Despite the Hawk's loss, the game was the most watched women's game in history with 9.9 million viewers on ABC and ESPN.

The trophies for the team will be handed out at the event. Giveaways are planned for those that choose to attend.

The Hawkeyes finished the season with 31 victories, which is a school record for the University.

For more information, you can read the full press release from the University.

