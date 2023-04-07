University of Iowa pausing 2023-24 women's basketball ticket sales due to 'overwhelming demand'

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa's Athletic Department is pausing ticket sales for the 2023-2024 women's basketball season due to "overwhelming demand."
On the University's website, a statement can be found under the women's basketball ticket page.
The University's Athletic Department said, "Due to the overwhelming interest in Iowa women's basketball season tickets, the athletic ticket office has paused the 2023-24 season ticket deposit program. Renewal information will be sent to current season ticket holders later this summer. Fans that have placed deposits will be contacted this summer in order of their Ticket Office Priority Points. Thank you for your continued support of the Hawkeyes."
The demand has reached a fever pitch in the wake of a record-breaking season for the Iowa women, including memorable stats by Junior Caitlin Clark. The Hawks made it to the women's NCAA Championship game where they were bested by LSU in a 102 - 85 game.
Clark went on to receive multiple accolades from the season, including the 2023 Naismith trophy, Wooden Award, Wade trophy, Associated Press Player of the Year, Ann Meyers Drysdale, and the Athletic National Player of the Year accolades.