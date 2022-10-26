University of Iowa announces 2023 football schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa has unveiled the 2023 football schedule.
The season will begin at Kinnick Stadium on September 2 in a match-up against Utah State.
The 14-game schedule will consist of five Big Ten Conference home games at Kinnick Stadium.
The Big ten Championship game is scheduled for December 2.
In a press release, the University said, "The Big Ten portion of the schedule begins Sept. 23 with a trip to Penn State, followed by back-to-back home dates against Michigan State and Purdue. Iowa then travels to Wisconsin on Oct. 14 and hosts Minnesota the following week before the open date on the schedule Oct. 28."
Here's the full 2023 lineup:
September 2: Utah State
September 9: at Iowa State
September 16: Western Michigan
September 23: at Penn State
September 30: Michigan State
October 7: Purdue
October 14: at Wisconsin
October 21: Minnesota
October 28: Open
November 4: at Northwestern
November 11: Rutgers
November 18: Illinois
November 24: at Nebraska
December 2: Big Ten Championship