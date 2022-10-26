 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

University of Iowa announces 2023 football schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa Kinnick Stadium Hawkeyes
By Leslie Stone

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa has unveiled the 2023 football schedule.

The season will begin at Kinnick Stadium on September 2 in a match-up against Utah State.

The 14-game schedule will consist of five Big Ten Conference home games at Kinnick Stadium.

The Big ten Championship game is scheduled for December 2.

In a press release, the University said, "The Big Ten portion of the schedule begins Sept. 23 with a trip to Penn State, followed by back-to-back home dates against Michigan State and Purdue. Iowa then travels to Wisconsin on Oct. 14 and hosts Minnesota the following week before the open date on the schedule Oct. 28."

Here's the full 2023 lineup:  

September 2: Utah State

September 9: at Iowa State

September 16: Western Michigan

September 23: at Penn State

September 30: Michigan State

October 7: Purdue

October 14: at Wisconsin

October 21: Minnesota

October 28: Open

November 4: at Northwestern

November 11: Rutgers

November 18: Illinois

November 24: at Nebraska

December 2: Big Ten Championship

Tags

Recommended for you