UNI's McShane brothers eye big final season

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) – For one more year senior brothers Deion and Vance McShane get to compete together in the purple and gold.
“I love playing with my brother,” says Deion, “I love just celebrating with my brother and just being out on the field with him.”
It nearly didn't happen. Deion, a receiver and the younger of the two, had been a staple of the UNI offense going back to 2018. Vance, however, had been playing running back at NAIA Saint Xavier in Chicago after transferring from Western Illinois. Due to COVID and changes in the transfer rules he got his chance last year in Cedar Falls.
“When the COVID rule hit, I was like, 'Oh... we're getting him,'” Deion laughs.
“My little brother Deion and Coach Farley hooked me up with a scholarship to get here,” recalls Vance, “I'm finally here and I'm grateful for everything.
So are Panther fans as the speedy, electric brothers combined for more than 800 yards of offense in their first season together since high school.
For the McShane's, it's just like being back home with their eight other siblings in Freeport, Illinois.
“Growing up, we all played football in the backyard,” says Vance, “Even our sister played football in the backyard.
That's where the duo perfected some of their moves.
“At home we do certain drills together, and I don't have to worry about where he's going,” says Deion, “I just know he's fast and he's going to make moves off how I block.”
You can see that on UNI's practice field as the pair syncs up in kick-off return drills. Mimicking each others moves as one blocks for the other. It's something they hope for in a game situation, looking to take at least one all the way back.
“More than one,” laughs Deion confidently, “More than one.”