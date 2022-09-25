UNI's Governor named MVC Defensive Player of the Week

Macomb, Illinois (KWWL) -- UNI's Woo Governor reigned over Western Illinois on Saturday and one day later notched his first Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Week honor.
Governor notch the second and third interceptions of his career in the Panthers' dominant 52-17 win over the Leathernecks. He took them both back for touchdowns with returns of 43 and 49 yards, and in doing so became just the eighth player in program history with a pair of pick sixes in one game.
Governor's three interceptions leads UNI this season.