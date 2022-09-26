UNI's Governor makes mark on Panther defense

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) – He already has the best name, and four games in to his first starting season UNI's Woo Governor is making his mark .
“He envisions it during the week,” says coach Mark Farley, “This is a guy that works at it 24/7. This isn't just a guy who shows up at two o' clock and leaves at six o' clock.”
The junior spent his first two seasons on UNI's roster as Demarcus Governor, but now goes by the nickname his mother gave him as a baby. Now as Woo, he's moved in to a starting role, a spot he had expected to reach sooner after transferring from Central Michigan.
“Coach Farley had a conversation with me and just told me like, talent wise, yes, but you have to do your time,” says Governor, “We're big on tradition here, and I just bought in.”
“He goes to practice and practices as hard on Tuesday as he plays on Saturday,” adds Farley, “and once he did that, now he's getting the production.”
That production really showed up at Western Illinois . Governor put UNI in the drivers seat with the first pick six of his career, a 49 return that sucked the life out of the Leathernecks. Sixty-two seconds later he did it again.
“Kudos to Bryce Flater and my teammates for the first interception,” he says, “Once I had the ball, my teammates, Korby Sander, Jevon Brekke, a bunch of those guys, Spencer Cuvelier, they made some phenomenal blocks and the rest was the rest.”
Beyond that Governor hopes that Saturday's dominant performance turns the tide for a UNI team that struggled in the first three weeks, but the only game that matters now is the next one against Indiana State.
“We're really just focused on week by week, day by day, play by play. Whatever comes we're prepared for. We don't look too far ahead.”