UNI's Chambers earns medal haul at Para World Championships

MANCHESTER, England (KWWL) -- UNI swimmer Olivia Chambers is coming home with a big haul after winning six medals at the World Para Swimming Championships. Chambers, who competes in the S-13 division for visually impaired athletes, earned four bronze medals and a pair of silvers over the seven day event.
Chambers posted strong third place finishes in the 50 meter freestyle, the 100 meter butterfly, the 100 meter freestyle, and the 100 meter breaststroke. Her silvers came in the 400 meter freestyle and the 200 meter individual medley.
"It means a whole lot," said Chambers. "I definitely did not expect that coming into it. I knew I had a long lineup, so I was just taking it race by race and it really means a lot to medal in all my races."
Chambers has been competing on the para-circuit since 2001.